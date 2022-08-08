RBI’s choice: An inflation target of 4% or a soft economic landing

While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision of 5 August was more hawkish than markets expected, it was also a prudent outcome. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sounded more confident on the domestic growth outlook, and it did not let its guard down on inflation, despite the downside inflation surprise in Q1 2022-23; it also sent a reminder that the MPC’s objective was not just to bring inflation down below 6%, but to lower it closer to the target 4% midpoint. The stance was left unchanged at “withdrawal of accommodation", a signal that the repo rate (at 5.4%) was not yet neutral and further rate hikes were coming. Overall, RBI steered clear of providing any forward guidance, which we think is prudent given today’s high levels of uncertainty.

