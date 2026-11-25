The year 2026 has been extraordinarily volatile for the rupee, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) currency interventions have become a subject of intense debate. Critics argue that RBI’s interventions were expensive, and it should have let the rupee “find its own level.” Others argue that RBI’s mandate extends to external price stability as well, and it is justified in preventing one-sided bets against the rupee.
Should RBI let the rupee 'find its own level'?
SummaryThere’s a case for emerging markets to intervene so that moves by the US Federal Reserve don’t guide their currency. Institutionalized mechanisms to check their efficacy can help inspire market confidence.
The year 2026 has been extraordinarily volatile for the rupee, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) currency interventions have become a subject of intense debate. Critics argue that RBI’s interventions were expensive, and it should have let the rupee “find its own level.” Others argue that RBI’s mandate extends to external price stability as well, and it is justified in preventing one-sided bets against the rupee.
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