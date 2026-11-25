The year 2026 has been extraordinarily volatile for the rupee, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) currency interventions have become a subject of intense debate. Critics argue that RBI’s interventions were expensive, and it should have let the rupee “find its own level.” Others argue that RBI’s mandate extends to external price stability as well, and it is justified in preventing one-sided bets against the rupee.
The year 2026 has been extraordinarily volatile for the rupee, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) currency interventions have become a subject of intense debate. Critics argue that RBI’s interventions were expensive, and it should have let the rupee “find its own level.” Others argue that RBI’s mandate extends to external price stability as well, and it is justified in preventing one-sided bets against the rupee.
Since the 1960s, Robert Mundell’s concept of the monetary trilemma has guided thinking on exchange-rate and monetary policy. It states that a country cannot simultaneously have an independent monetary policy, a fixed exchange rate and an open capital account. It can choose only two of these three objectives.
Over time, a broad policy consensus emerged around an independent monetary policy, open capital account and a market-determined (floating) exchange rate. Inflation targeting became the preferred monetary-policy framework, with the exchange rate left to market forces.
Yet, emerging markets are a special case. As Agustín Carstens, a former Bank for International Settlements official pointed out in a 2019 speech, sharp depreciation can quickly feed into inflation in countries that depend on imported food and fuel. Carstens argued that exchange-rate stability and (domestic) price stability remain closely tied.
Recall that several emerging markets battled simultaneous currency and inflation crises in the 1990s. Excessively sharp depreciation can lead to a vicious doom loop in which foreigners pull out capital fearing further depreciation, further adding to currency pressures.
What complicates the picture is the global dominance of the dollar and the influence of the US Federal Reserve. The global financial cycle driven by the Fed’s changing decisions has transformed the traditional trilemma into a dilemma, economist Hélène Rey has argued. Changes in the Fed’s stance can trigger cross-border capital flows and asset price movements periodically.
Even countries with fully market-determined exchange rates may find their domestic financial conditions shaped by decisions in Washington. They must either manage capital flows or accept greater exposure to the Fed-driven global financial cycle.
Emerging markets have experienced these spillovers repeatedly. The Fed’s monetary easing during the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic led to a global liquidity glut. Conversely, the 2013 taper tantrum and the tightening cycle of 2022 triggered capital-flow pressures and currency depreciation.
In other words, if RBI were to let the rupee find its “own level,” the Fed might end up shaping the rupee’s trajectory. The real question is whether RBI’s interventions are effective or excessive in any particular depreciation episode.
This question is best answered by an independent audit committee that has access to all of RBI’s intervention data, and reports to the RBI board. The reports of such a committee can be published after a reasonable time lag, so that RBI staff know that their actions would be subject to public scrutiny in the future.
Meanwhile, RBI should rethink its communication strategy on forex interventions. Maintaining a strategic silence on its currency moves may have worked for RBI in 1997. It won’t work in 2027.