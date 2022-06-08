RBI’s decisive policy move will help impart stability to markets4 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 10:05 PM IST
Its sledgehammer rate hike will help check inflationary pressures in a highly volatile environment
Its sledgehammer rate hike will help check inflationary pressures in a highly volatile environment
Listen to this article
As expected widely, the regulator brought in the sledgehammer, hiking the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to rein in stubbornly upward inflationary pressures. More so in the wake of a new ‘globalized inflation’ concept, which is likely to affect future inflation projections, while altering notions woven around uneven growth patterns. As inflationary expectations are likely to hover much above the mandated tolerance level, and the global effects of the war in Europe proliferate on many fronts, from rapid migratory patterns and enhanced spending on vitals like food and energy to scrambles for procuring critical raw materials in time at elevated costs and scarcities of fertilizer inputs, the likelihood has risen of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continuing its drive to align policy rates with these stark realities, front loading its moves while staying vigilant on economic growth.