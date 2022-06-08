RBI’s decisive policy move will help impart stability to markets

In recent times, there has been much misunderstanding over the introduction of RBI’s standing deposit facility (SDF) at 3.75% in April, a move that served as a rate hike, as the governor recently emphasized. Ideally, an SDF operates with no collateral of G-Secs given by RBI to banks for the deposits they make, unlike how the reverse repo system works. However, this policy was changed by letting deposits under SDF be counted as a part of a bank’s statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirement, thus effectively pushing up the short-term rate to 3.75% and making the reverse repo rate redundant. The SDF rate is currently at 4.65% and the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) was at 4.39% before Wednesday’s policy. Over time, the SDF (currently for overnight funds) and VRRR (in multiples of fortnightly durations) are likely to find a dynamic meeting ground. Note that RBI has been anchoring VRRR all through this turbulence, giving banks better yields on floating deposits while signalling normalization through alignment with market-determined rates.