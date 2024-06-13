RBI’s digital rupee must leap over many hurdles for wider adoption
Summary
- The Reserve Bank of India has been promoting the e-rupee but its adoption has been low, like in other countries with CBDCs, amid common problems such as incompatible online payment ecosystems. The absence of a clear value proposition is partly to blame.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been striving to boost the adoption of its Retail-Central Bank Digital Currency (R-CBDC) or e-rupee. Its latest Annual Report highlights initiatives like adding offline functionality and exploring its use for cross-border payments.