RBI’s digital rupee must leap over many hurdles for wider adoption

Efforts to make e-rupee wallets inter-operable with UPI and explore government-to-person (G2P) transactions and cross-border payments have not yet provided a distinct value proposition for RBI’s digital currency. There is a case to be made that the e-rupee is safer than UPI as it is a direct liability on RBI (i.e., like cash, it is not dependent on any commercial bank), but this argument holds an appeal that is far too subtle for most users.