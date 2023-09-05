RBI’s e-rupee could use UPI for a reformist leap

RBI’s e-rupee could use UPI for a reformist leap3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:49 PM IST
While UPI is in the spotlight for good reason, its link-up with India’s CBDC is more exciting for what it may soon come to enable in terms of a banking sector rehaul aimed at efficiency
India’s G20 presidency has gone along with UPI advocacy. August saw over 10 billion online transfers of money done via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a figure big enough to make dignitaries from even large economies sit up. Run by an entity called National Payments Corporation of India that’s owned by a mix of lenders, the UPI platform itself sits atop the state-run Aadhaar system of biometric IDs—which helps by cross verifying the identities of bank and telecom users—as the star of our ‘India Stack’ success. Once the privacy risks of a data sprawl are taken care of, the very ease of a handset acting as an aim-and-pay device by moving money among banks at the swipe of a thumb makes the UPI idea worthy of the spotlight it’s now in. This week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) okayed UPI as a platform for banks to extend credit lines, too, thus expanding its scope. Far more exciting, though, was Monday’s news of State Bank of India linking UPI with e-rupee wallets issued for people to hold RBI’s central bank digital currency (CBDC). In what SBI called a “significant leap," holders of e-rupees will now be able to scan QR codes of the UPI network to make snappy retail transactions. Given the liquidity this link-up will assure e-rupees, UPI could well be recast over time as the springboard for a far more dramatic shift.