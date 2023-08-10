Amid anticipation of signals that would point to a post-pause pivot ahead in the Reserve Bank of India’s ( RBI ) interest rate cycle, its hawkish policy undertone on Thursday must have let many down. Though RBI kept its main repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and stance focused on “withdrawal of accommodation," its inflation concerns set the stage for various scenes to unfold. To fend off a need to think beyond just pause or pivot when its rate-setting panel meets next, deft liquidity control will likely suffice. In a surprise move, RBI froze an extra slice of cash from bank deposits that must be held in reserve. A temporary measure in response to a swell-up from returned ₹2,000 notes (and other factors), this slurp-up should reduce the risk of spillovers that push prices up. Food prices remain a worry and uneven rainfall has clouded the farm scenario, even as other price pressures persist. By RBI’s estimates, India’s retail inflation could rise to an average 6.2% in the current quarter. For 2023-24, it is seen averaging 5.4% now, up from 5.1% and even farther from its 4% target. While price stability is a must-achieve, RBI’s concern for those reeling under rate hikes found space on its agenda too.

The central bank’s move to put in place a framework for transparency in the way lenders reset floating payback instalments and tenures will offer loan-bearers some relief. Home-loan customers of banks should be especially pleased, given their long repayment schedules. As rates began to rise last May, many of them suffered ‘EMI shock.’ Some saw their monthly dues go up sharply, while others found their final payment dates had stretched far into the future. Cases were reported of people miffed about being asked by banks to pay for years past their retirement. Others wanted the burden shared in a suitable way between higher EMIs and longer loan periods, or other debt rejigs, but got little help. While floating rates, by definition, move in tandem with systemic rates, banks tend to show greater urgency in adjusting these on the way up than down. This one-way alacrity is often justified on the argument that a bank’s average cost base moves too slowly to let the benefits of policy easing swiftly be passed on. All that borrowers notice is that tightening results in rapid EMI inflation, while their bank holdings take their own sweet time to deliver better interest. That banks would prioritize their margins is a given, but this is a sector where deposit inertia is high and the self-regulatory effect of competition is low, which makes a case for RBI oversight. The regulator wants banks to communicate all resets clearly, offer options to foreclose loans or switch to fixed rates, and disclose various charges involved. To keep debt dissonance among customers low, lenders should anyway provide more choice. For many households, repaying a home-loan is a particularly heavy encumbrance. In times of rate escalation, they must not be left with the impression of an uncaring credit market.

Credit inclusion is another goal on which RBI made a notable announcement. It has an open technology platform in the works aimed at expanding the reach of digital lending. With account aggregators at work creating profiles of people in far-flung places by getting data (on consent) that would let lenders see how credit- worthy they are, an RBI-backed platform should help serve the underserved. Efficiently priced loans form the bedrock of banking. And these must reach far and wide.