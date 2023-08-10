RBI’s emphasis on loan transparency is a relief

The central bank’s move to put in place a framework for transparency in the way lenders reset floating payback instalments and tenures will offer loan-bearers some relief. Home-loan customers of banks should be especially pleased, given their long repayment schedules. As rates began to rise last May, many of them suffered ‘EMI shock.’ Some saw their monthly dues go up sharply, while others found their final payment dates had stretched far into the future. Cases were reported of people miffed about being asked by banks to pay for years past their retirement. Others wanted the burden shared in a suitable way between higher EMIs and longer loan periods, or other debt rejigs, but got little help. While floating rates, by definition, move in tandem with systemic rates, banks tend to show greater urgency in adjusting these on the way up than down. This one-way alacrity is often justified on the argument that a bank’s average cost base moves too slowly to let the benefits of policy easing swiftly be passed on. All that borrowers notice is that tightening results in rapid EMI inflation, while their bank holdings take their own sweet time to deliver better interest. That banks would prioritize their margins is a given, but this is a sector where deposit inertia is high and the self-regulatory effect of competition is low, which makes a case for RBI oversight. The regulator wants banks to communicate all resets clearly, offer options to foreclose loans or switch to fixed rates, and disclose various charges involved. To keep debt dissonance among customers low, lenders should anyway provide more choice. For many households, repaying a home-loan is a particularly heavy encumbrance. In times of rate escalation, they must not be left with the impression of an uncaring credit market.