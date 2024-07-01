RBI’s financial stability report is not exactly worry free
Summary
- The latest edition of the FSR reveals some disquieting trends. The clean chit of health given to banks must not blind us to potential dangers lurking in the macroeconomic firmament. The savings scenario is a cause for concern, as also a sharp drop in FDI amid a hot money insurge
In the ‘collective assessment’ of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council on current and emerging risks to the stability of the Indian financial system, our financial sector was in good shape as of March 2024. So says the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Financial Stability Report (FSR) released last Thursday.