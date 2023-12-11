RBI's focus on inflation control will help boost GDP expansion

Thankfully, RBI’s gradual reversal of the monetary support extended to help tide over the covid crunch has been quite orderly. As the Governor’s statement noted, its balance sheet had swollen to 28.6% of GDP in 2020-21, but was 23.3% of GDP in 2022-23 and 21.6% this year (up to 1 December). Although liquidity was choppy for the most part, RBI has actively sought to manage it. While money mop-ups have been routine over the last year-and-a-half, recent months have seen a squeeze. As bank regulator, RBI had in August sharply raised the cash that must be kept in reserve by lenders. In September, its liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) for banks to access and deposit funds overnight went into “deficit mode" (on a net basis) for the first time since May 2019. RBI’s variable-rate bond auctions have had fewer takers, reportedly, while its deposit window for banks to park their surpluses (at 6.25%) had significant inflows, even as borrowings (at 6.75%) by lenders short of money were large. To assist banks faced with cash challenges, RBI will allow “reversal of liquidity facilities" under LAF even on weekends and holidays from 30 December. The bank regulator is no slouch on its vigil of the sector either. In November, RBI increased the risk weight for exposure to unsecured consumer credit, thereby using capital buffers to slow down collateral-free lending with no identifiable end-use. Even though an online credit spurt seems to pose no systemic threat, given its tiny share of lending, RBI indicated a preference for preventive fire-proofing. Hence its “fintech repository" of data that could potentially serve as a fire alarm and its move to cover loan-aggregator apps under its evolving oversight of digital lending.

