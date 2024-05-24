RBI’s huge surplus transfer: Largesse in need of an explanation
Summary
- A surplus of ₹2.1 trillion plus in 2023-24 to be transferred by India’s central bank to the government is eye-popping. A brief statement on the main sources of this upswell would have gone a long way to quell speculation.
There’s a bonanza awaiting the next government even before it is sworn in: A record surplus transferred by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the Union government from its operations in 2023-24. At just above ₹2.1 trillion, the surplus (note, not dividend, since RBI is not a commercial entity) is the highest-ever payout by the central bank, and more than double the previous year’s ₹86,416 crore. This is good news.