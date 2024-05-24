RBI’s huge surplus transfer: Largesse in need of an explanation

The very use of terms such as ‘surplus’ rather than ‘profit’ and ‘income and expenditure’ instead of ‘profit and loss’ (for a statement) in the context of the central bank, in contrast with commercial banks, reflects this difference. It is precisely for this reason that we must not rest content with only the headline number, but look for factors that contributed to the sharp rise in RBI’s surplus. Unfortunately, we are up against a blank wall on this.