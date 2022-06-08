RBI’s inflation scramble has little hope of a let up

Could internal dissonance over its mandate have got in the way? Note that a lending rate of 4.9% is still negative in real terms (adjusted for inflation). So is RBI’s marginal rate at the upper end of its liquidity corridor (now at 5.15%). This still qualifies as loose money, frankly, and it will take further hikes for credit to truly tighten after the pandemic’s “whatever it takes" easing. Unease among economists over a sharp reversal is traceable to an analysis that casts doubt on the efficacy of policy tools in dampening inflation set off by supply scarcities; why risk a growth choke-off if prices are beyond control anyway? The hypothesis that’s under test, however, is the monetarist assertion that inflation is always the result of monetary excess. This was the rationale by which RBI was given additional policy latitude half a decade ago and set a clear inflation target of 4% (give or take 2%). Implicit in this novel framework was the idea that price stability would serve as the basis on which we’d strive to expand our economy. The very boldness of that reform lay in India aspiring to a new paradigm: maximize growth within the constraint of our currency retaining its retail value. It was a bid goodbye to the ‘money illusion’ of rupee figures looking larger than they should. Since inflated growth is easier to achieve, especially in an emerging market, this approach was sure to prove a challenge. Given the uneven ravages of runaway prices, though, it’s also a lot more equitable. Let’s give it our best shot.

