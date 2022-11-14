RBI's letter on missed inflation target: what the MPC minutes tell us

The RBI has failed to bring the inflation rate below the upper limit of 6 per cent in the last three quarters, or nine months. Inflation has remained above the target of 4 per cent for more than three years now, or pretty much through the tenure of Governor Shaktikanta Das, who, as Economic Affairs Secretary in the Modi government, steered the amendments to the RBI Act through Parliament. He also coordinated from the government side with the central bank for the transition to the formal inflation-targeting regime through which New Delhi had aimed to strengthen the RBI’s credibility and accountability, as ultimately it is the political class that gets questioned and often penalised by voters for price rise. He is now complying with the amended law — and he is the RBI’s first governor to have failed on the inflation target.

