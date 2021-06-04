RBI’s money printing is flogging the same dead idea

The unintended consequences notwithstanding, there is no free lunch in economics. The savers are already paying for this. It is worth remembering here that in many rich countries, the monetary policy of keeping interest rates low has worked to some extent, primarily because it has been accompanied by some fiscal policy as well, where the government has put money directly into the hands of people. That bit is missing in India, given that the hand of the Indian government is limited on this front.