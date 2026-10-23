Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Why the minutes of RBI's rate-setting committee meeting hint at a course correction

Mint Editorial Board
3 min read23 Oct 2026, 08:00 AM IST
The MPC minutes underline that the prospects of a rate cut are quite dim at this stage.
The MPC minutes underline that the prospects of a rate cut are quite dim at this stage.(Reuters)
Summary

The stark change in the stance of members from the prior policy meeting in August suggests that the inflationary impact of the foreign currency non-resident (bank) deposits was underestimated. Such missteps can prove costly.

Gift this article

The minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held earlier this month were eagerly awaited for two reasons. One, for the first time in RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra’s term, the MPC voted for a hike in policy rates. Two, after a long time, the opinions of members differed on the policy stance.

The minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held earlier this month were eagerly awaited for two reasons. One, for the first time in RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra’s term, the MPC voted for a hike in policy rates. Two, after a long time, the opinions of members differed on the policy stance.

While the reasons for the change in stance—from neutral to calibrated tightening—are not entirely clear, most MPC members seem to have realized that they misread the inflation outlook and the liquidity position at the last meeting in early August.

While the reasons for the change in stance—from neutral to calibrated tightening—are not entirely clear, most MPC members seem to have realized that they misread the inflation outlook and the liquidity position at the last meeting in early August.

Both the governor and the deputy governor were far more sanguine about the inflation trajectory in August. They seem to have underestimated the impact of the enormous liquidity boost because of the deposits received under the foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR-B, scheme.

Also Read | RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is trying to make up for lost time

In August, the governor argued that there were “limited signs of generalisation of inflation with core inflation remaining modest.” Inflation, he said, was “expected to taper from its peak in Q3.” There is no need for a “monetary response to curtail demand as of now,” he noted.

Two months down the line, his assessment seems to have changed completely. In the October meeting, he noted the “risks of demand side pressures in view of the growth in monetary and credit aggregates.”

The RBI deputy governor in charge of monetary policy also offered very different assessments. In the August meeting, Poonam Gupta argued that risks to inflation and growth are evenly poised. Growth could turn out better than expected while “inflation could be marginally lower,” she said.

In October, however, she argued that monetary tightening would be required to contain rising inflationary pressures, and maintain the credibility of India’s inflation-targeting framework.

Also Read | RBI rate hike: What lies ahead for the economy

Both officials blamed external factors for the worsening of the inflation outlook. However, the geopolitical factors impacting commodity prices haven’t seen much change between August and October.

The uncertainty on the oil front due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continued, as before, as did the likelihood of El Niño hitting our crop output adversely. The only big change involved the vast inflows of foreign funds (on account of FCNR-B deposits) pushing up domestic liquidity. This could have been, and should have been, foreseen.

The October rate hike seems partly an attempt to correct course and anchor inflationary expectations at a time when both inflation and bond yields are rising globally.

The narrowing spread between Indian and global bond yields may have contributed to the change in stance although just one MPC member referred to it explicitly. “Maintaining a certain gap between India and G7 interest rates is important for attracting debt capital flows,” Saugata Bhattacharya, who is an external member, noted. He also warned that the “broad monetary policy environment” in India may have become “too accommodative.”

Also Read | Monetary policy: RBI has pivoted even as its job grows ever more complex

The MPC minutes underline that the prospects of a rate cut are quite dim at this stage. The majority in the committee seem to have realized that they need to reaffirm their commitment to fighting inflation, and the change in stance seems to signal that intent. Both domestic and global conditions warrant a tight monetary policy. Policymakers can’t afford slip-ups.

Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Mint Editorial Board

    The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

    levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeOpinionViewsWhy the minutes of RBI's rate-setting committee meeting hint at a course correction

    Why the minutes of RBI's rate-setting committee meeting hint at a course correction

    Mint Editorial Board
    3 min read23 Oct 2026, 08:00 AM IST
    The MPC minutes underline that the prospects of a rate cut are quite dim at this stage.
    The MPC minutes underline that the prospects of a rate cut are quite dim at this stage.(Reuters)
    Summary

    The stark change in the stance of members from the prior policy meeting in August suggests that the inflationary impact of the foreign currency non-resident (bank) deposits was underestimated. Such missteps can prove costly.

    Gift this article

    The minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held earlier this month were eagerly awaited for two reasons. One, for the first time in RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra’s term, the MPC voted for a hike in policy rates. Two, after a long time, the opinions of members differed on the policy stance.

    The minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held earlier this month were eagerly awaited for two reasons. One, for the first time in RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra’s term, the MPC voted for a hike in policy rates. Two, after a long time, the opinions of members differed on the policy stance.

    While the reasons for the change in stance—from neutral to calibrated tightening—are not entirely clear, most MPC members seem to have realized that they misread the inflation outlook and the liquidity position at the last meeting in early August.

    While the reasons for the change in stance—from neutral to calibrated tightening—are not entirely clear, most MPC members seem to have realized that they misread the inflation outlook and the liquidity position at the last meeting in early August.

    Both the governor and the deputy governor were far more sanguine about the inflation trajectory in August. They seem to have underestimated the impact of the enormous liquidity boost because of the deposits received under the foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR-B, scheme.

    Also Read | RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is trying to make up for lost time

    In August, the governor argued that there were “limited signs of generalisation of inflation with core inflation remaining modest.” Inflation, he said, was “expected to taper from its peak in Q3.” There is no need for a “monetary response to curtail demand as of now,” he noted.

    Two months down the line, his assessment seems to have changed completely. In the October meeting, he noted the “risks of demand side pressures in view of the growth in monetary and credit aggregates.”

    The RBI deputy governor in charge of monetary policy also offered very different assessments. In the August meeting, Poonam Gupta argued that risks to inflation and growth are evenly poised. Growth could turn out better than expected while “inflation could be marginally lower,” she said.

    In October, however, she argued that monetary tightening would be required to contain rising inflationary pressures, and maintain the credibility of India’s inflation-targeting framework.

    Also Read | RBI rate hike: What lies ahead for the economy

    Both officials blamed external factors for the worsening of the inflation outlook. However, the geopolitical factors impacting commodity prices haven’t seen much change between August and October.

    The uncertainty on the oil front due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continued, as before, as did the likelihood of El Niño hitting our crop output adversely. The only big change involved the vast inflows of foreign funds (on account of FCNR-B deposits) pushing up domestic liquidity. This could have been, and should have been, foreseen.

    The October rate hike seems partly an attempt to correct course and anchor inflationary expectations at a time when both inflation and bond yields are rising globally.

    The narrowing spread between Indian and global bond yields may have contributed to the change in stance although just one MPC member referred to it explicitly. “Maintaining a certain gap between India and G7 interest rates is important for attracting debt capital flows,” Saugata Bhattacharya, who is an external member, noted. He also warned that the “broad monetary policy environment” in India may have become “too accommodative.”

    Also Read | Monetary policy: RBI has pivoted even as its job grows ever more complex

    The MPC minutes underline that the prospects of a rate cut are quite dim at this stage. The majority in the committee seem to have realized that they need to reaffirm their commitment to fighting inflation, and the change in stance seems to signal that intent. Both domestic and global conditions warrant a tight monetary policy. Policymakers can’t afford slip-ups.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Mint Editorial Board

      The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

      levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeOpinionViewsWhy the minutes of RBI's rate-setting committee meeting hint at a course correction
      Read Next Story