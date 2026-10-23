Why the minutes of RBI's rate-setting committee meeting hint at a course correction

The minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held earlier this month were eagerly awaited for two reasons. One, for the first time in RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra’s term, the MPC voted for a hike in policy rates. Two, after a long time, the opinions of members differed on the policy stance.
The minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held earlier this month were eagerly awaited for two reasons. One, for the first time in RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra’s term, the MPC voted for a hike in policy rates. Two, after a long time, the opinions of members differed on the policy stance.
While the reasons for the change in stance—from neutral to calibrated tightening—are not entirely clear, most MPC members seem to have realized that they misread the inflation outlook and the liquidity position at the last meeting in early August.
While the reasons for the change in stance—from neutral to calibrated tightening—are not entirely clear, most MPC members seem to have realized that they misread the inflation outlook and the liquidity position at the last meeting in early August.
Both the governor and the deputy governor were far more sanguine about the inflation trajectory in August. They seem to have underestimated the impact of the enormous liquidity boost because of the deposits received under the foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR-B, scheme.
In August, the governor argued that there were “limited signs of generalisation of inflation with core inflation remaining modest.” Inflation, he said, was “expected to taper from its peak in Q3.” There is no need for a “monetary response to curtail demand as of now,” he noted.
Two months down the line, his assessment seems to have changed completely. In the October meeting, he noted the “risks of demand side pressures in view of the growth in monetary and credit aggregates.”
The RBI deputy governor in charge of monetary policy also offered very different assessments. In the August meeting, Poonam Gupta argued that risks to inflation and growth are evenly poised. Growth could turn out better than expected while “inflation could be marginally lower,” she said.
In October, however, she argued that monetary tightening would be required to contain rising inflationary pressures, and maintain the credibility of India’s inflation-targeting framework.
Both officials blamed external factors for the worsening of the inflation outlook. However, the geopolitical factors impacting commodity prices haven’t seen much change between August and October.
The uncertainty on the oil front due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continued, as before, as did the likelihood of El Niño hitting our crop output adversely. The only big change involved the vast inflows of foreign funds (on account of FCNR-B deposits) pushing up domestic liquidity. This could have been, and should have been, foreseen.
The October rate hike seems partly an attempt to correct course and anchor inflationary expectations at a time when both inflation and bond yields are rising globally.
The narrowing spread between Indian and global bond yields may have contributed to the change in stance although just one MPC member referred to it explicitly. “Maintaining a certain gap between India and G7 interest rates is important for attracting debt capital flows,” Saugata Bhattacharya, who is an external member, noted. He also warned that the “broad monetary policy environment” in India may have become “too accommodative.”
The MPC minutes underline that the prospects of a rate cut are quite dim at this stage. The majority in the committee seem to have realized that they need to reaffirm their commitment to fighting inflation, and the change in stance seems to signal that intent. Both domestic and global conditions warrant a tight monetary policy. Policymakers can’t afford slip-ups.