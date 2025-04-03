Opinion
Poonam Gupta: RBI’s new status-quo challenger
Summary
- With a track record at the World Bank and IMF, Poonam Gupta's views on inflation and exchange rates challenge the existing frameworks. North Block will watch Gupta keenly on her position so far that the government needs to reduce the debt-GDP ratio at a faster pace than it has.
Poonam Gupta’s appointment as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could test the status quo on some of the regulator's policies and frameworks.
