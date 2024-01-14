RBI’s new regulatory framework relies on significant self-policing
Summary
- The broad goal is to not only enable early risk recognition and mitigation but also reduce the regulatory burden for everyone.
Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, deviated from his prepared speech while delivering the keynote address at Mint’s recent BFSI Summit and provided a couple of interesting asides. The governor’s office, he said, had been encouraging one-on-one discussions with bank chief executives and a spirit of free exchange had allowed RBI to pick up industry trends that would have otherwise reached the central bank much later. Consequently, the central bank’s regulatory actions were occasionally based on such inputs. Das also mentioned in passing that many bankers had been complaining to him about the ever-increasing RBI-imposed regulatory and compliance burden.