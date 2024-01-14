RBI’s new regulatory framework relies on significant self-policing

RBI’s focused attention on action at the first level is evident from Das’s past refrains about the corporate governance gap in banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). This theme was evident even at the BFSI Summit. If, by and large, banks are able to tighten their governance hatches and keep the information pipeline between senior management and board members open, there is a possibility that the board-level committees will be able to stave off emergent risks and crises. However, the prospects get a bit skewed in public sector banks where loyalty is divided because the government hand-picks both senior management and board members and RBI is left wielding residual moral authority. There is, therefore, little incentive in state-owned banks to improve governance structures and processes on issues relating to regulation.