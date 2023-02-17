RBI’s nod to payment aggregators signals start of light-touch regulation
- So far, despite the initial pushback from the industry when a ban on pre-paid instruments was announced, it has been a light-touch regulatory approach. That’s the stance that the RBI should stay with if Indian consumers are to continue to benefit from the efficiencies which digital payments offer
It is a measure of the rapid growth of digitization in India over the past few years, accompanied by that of fintechs providing innovative solutions and services, that India’s central bank had to move in with a regulatory framework to bring some of these non-banks under its ambit.
