RBI’s nod to payment aggregators signals start of light-touch regulation

For RBI, as its deputy governor, Rabi Shankar, articulated once, in the digital payment space, one of the challenges is to ensure that intermediaries such as payment aggregators which operate outside the regulatory domain do not undermine the role of banks. Non-bank players do not have the burden of huge capital requirements, and buffers, posing regulatory arbitrage challenges. There is also the concern of risks relating to fraud and cybercrimes. And clearly, the need to be mindful of customer grievances considering the volume of transactions running into millions daily. In many other jurisdictions, these intermediaries are also authorized to operate or obtain licences. It will also be a test for India’s new-age and vocal financial sector intermediaries to meet stiffer regulatory and compliance norms.