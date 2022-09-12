RBI’s paper on climate action has suggestions worthy of adoption4 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 10:33 PM IST
It offers valuable insights and broad guidance on the role our financial sector can play in addressing the mitigation challenge
The recently released climate risk discussion paper by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to encourage the country’s financial sector to prioritize green-transition financing and ensure long term systemic stability by addressing the growing threat of climate challenges, is most welcome. It diligently elucidates both (i) physical climate impact risks and (ii) transition loss risks that further complicate the credit, concentration, operational, liquidity and market risks for regulated entities in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors.