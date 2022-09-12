RBI’s paper on climate action has suggestions worthy of adoption

Quantitative metrics: (a) Sector and region-wise concentration needs progressive rationalization. (b) To achieve quantum reductions in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from regulated entities’ own operations, investments should be incentivized to reduce their carbon footprint by using 24x7 renewable energy based on storage batteries, plus other transition capital expenditure to lower that footprint across data centres—rightly referred to as new-age factories that include various service centres as well as corporate offices. (c) Besides mandating an increase in regulated entities’ share of loan/mergers and acquisition financing of newer decarbonization technologies, green hydrogen and renewable power generation, priority areas should include quantifiable reductions in verifiable greenhouse gas emissions by lowering annual exposure to complacent polluter industries and prioritizing lending to energy efficient cooling technology providers, given expectations of extreme heat wave events in times ahead. This gets merged under Scope 3 emission reductions, implemented phase wise. (d) For banks, there’s a need to incentivize sustainable financing via risk weight concessions and consider a realignment of PSL guidelines that already incorporate various ‘Environment’ and ‘Social’ bits of ESG obligations (in a haphazard way though). If climate financing is made a sub-category under 40% PSL targets, a better balance can be achieved between directed lending provisions, fostering a green economy and ensuring the expeditious operationalization of RBI’s climate action initiatives. As an enabler, and given that overseas financing of the country’s climate transition is especially welcome in times of currency volatility, a mechanism to consider specific foreign currency exposures within the scope of adjusted net bank credit and PSL computations may also be appropriately devised by bankers. (e)To aid regulated entities that are temporarily short of targets, a mechanism for issuing climate transition certificates (CTCs) could be structured on the lines of carbon credits or PSL certificates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}