RBI’s policy challenge in this haze of uncertainty

Thankfully, inflation has stayed within RBI’s target range, lately, which has allowed it to keep its policy highly accommodative, even enhance its bond-buying plans and extend special on-tap liquidity provision for another six months. Our near-term price risks appear more or less balanced, with a commodity uptrend offset to an extent by some lowering of taxes on petroleum products. By RBI’s estimate, after averaging a likely 5% in the three months till 31 March, retail inflation will edge up to 5.2% in the first half of 2021-22, before it eases to 4.4% in the third quarter and then rises to 5.1% in the last. Yet, this seems to assume that extra money pumped into our economy will not come to inflate retail prices, covid will not disrupt supplies, our external scenario will stay benign, and we will have a normal monsoon. A nasty turn on any of these factors might threaten that outlook. For now, RBI seems confident of its control of the yield curve on government bonds, despite post-budget market signals of investors seeking higher returns on longer-tenure paper to compensate for inflation risks. In support of its wider effort to keep yields down and the government’s cost of borrowing low, which is vital to India’s debt sustainability, RBI announced a new programme of bond purchases in the secondary market. Under this, it will specify upfront an outlay for bond buybacks in a given period. For the current quarter, it has set a target of ₹1 trillion. This will be in addition to its usual market operations to manage liquidity conditions. While such an exercise will surely ease upward pressure on yields in the short run, bond investors would remain wary of the eventual inflationary impact of a potentially expanded RBI balance sheet.

