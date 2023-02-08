RBI’s policy stance isn’t neutral yet: Fair enough
Its concern over core inflation and adherence to ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ point to a policy rate peak that’s yet to come. Price stability deserves the priority it has been accorded
As central banks globally slow their tightening of monetary policy amid data on inflation coming off last year’s peaks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to be following in step. On Wednesday, its monetary policy committee (MPC) raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%, slowing its pace from December’s hike of 35 basis points. Other policy rates went up in tandem. But our central bank did not shift its stance. It remains “focused on withdrawal of accommodation". In January, it absorbed surplus liquidity of about ₹1.6 trillion on a daily average, and the peak rate on the May-onwards repo incline likely lies further ahead, with at least another hike in store. As retail inflation had fallen below RBI’s 6% upper limit in the last two months of 2022 and was projected at 5.3% in 2023-24, and with growth looking harder fought next fiscal year, some observers expected a ‘neutral’ stance, with rates put on pause. However, as Governor Shaktikanta Das made clear, core inflation is still too sticky. This hawkish tone also stems from sensitivity to the role of people’s expectations. After last year’s failure on price stability, this is an emphasis well judged. It suggests an RBI committed to meeting its 4% medium-term target for inflation, as distinct from being content with a rate under 6%. Inflation targeting, after all, needs to shore up its credibility.
