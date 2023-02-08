RBI’s policy stance isn’t neutral yet: Fair enough

Inflation needs to be held at 4% for a sustained period once it’s tamed for RBI to consider itself successful. Else, a rupee whose true value is wobbly will cause inefficiencies all around on account of the ‘money illusion’ it creates, making macro stability a challenge and acting as a drag on output expansion beyond the short-term. What’s more, while India does not have wage-push pressures like America does, RBI has to watch the impact of widened asset-yield differentials with the US each time the Federal Reserve tightens its own policy. This factor may also have tipped the scales in favour of tighter money in India, exposed as we are to dearer imports if capital outflows weaken our currency further. Thankfully, food prices have cooled lately and fuel may have turned benign. Last year, these items were inflamed by war-led scarcities and its effect worked its way around to heat up the core rate of inflation. At this juncture, all taken into account, RBI has done well to keep its monetary squeeze going. With the government’s fiscal deficit set to tighten only slightly in 2023-24 and its borrowing plan still quite huge, RBI’s bond market actions will serve as subtle signals of its resolve.

