RBI’s provisioning rule proposal for bad loans is good for banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently proposed that we adopt the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) approach under the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS-9). The central bank has released a discussion paper on the ECL model for loan loss provisioning by commercial banks in India. To classify an asset as “impaired" or “non-performing", our bank regulations consider non-payment 90-plus days past the due date as a cut-off. Banks are currently making provisions after assets are identified as impaired or non-performing as per this regulatory definition. Additionally, for provisioning, Indian banks are subjected to a gradual age-wise provision rule for sub-standard assets, starting from 15% in the first year to 100% in the fourth year, irrespective of whether collateral is available or not. In the US, provisioning norms are purely discretion-based and provided for by banks as per estimated credit losses associated with their loan portfolios. In case of a commercial loan, the fair value of collateral is taken into consideration to account for such provisioning, if any.

