RBI’s reassurances are not enough to address macroeconomic stress

The biggest cause of stress is the fiscal deficit position, which is weaker than in 2013 when it was 4.5% (although the UPA government did not include in the reported figure the under-the-line deficit, which, this government, to its credit, has). The fiscal deficit could be close to 7% by 31 March 2023, or even higher, depending on how much lower disinvestment proceeds will be than the budget's estimates. Already, the dividends from the RBI are a lot less than what the government had budgeted. Plus, the government is forgoing revenues by reducing taxes to cushion the blow of rising prices on the cost of living and business. More rounds of tax cuts can increase the deficit further. Bringing the fiscal deficit under control may take years. Government borrowing, already high, is set to rise to record levels. There's no way India will be able to reduce the public debt to 60% of GDP, the FRBM target, in the next few years.