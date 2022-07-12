RBI move paves rupee's way to a global currency

This is in the realm of speculation. But what is beyond dispute is the need for a means of settling international payments different from the dollar. The US government has weaponized the dollar, leveraging the role of the dollar as global payments means, imposing sanctions and secondary sanctions, consisting of denial of access to New York’s dollar networks, on nations it wants to punish. A non-volatile cryptocurrency, say, a stablecoin backed by the Bank for International Settlements or the International Monetary Fund, would be ideal. The US would oppose any such switch from the dollar to any other currency as the primary medium for settling cross-border transactions. A gradual increase in the use of non-dollar currencies, such as the yuan and the rupee, to settle trade that does not involve an American counterparty is the way to prepare the ground for transiting away from dollar dominance of the global financial system.