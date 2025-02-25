RBI’s switch of a domain name for banks won’t really help tackle online fraud
Summary
- Moving banks to ‘.bank.in’ websites won’t address people’s real vulnerabilities in digital spaces. We mostly use apps for bank transactions now and the tricks used by fraudsters are evolving fast.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent suggestion to move all Indian bank websites to the ‘.bank.in’ domain has garnered attention, yet it represents a classic case of regulatory over-enthusiasm for a non-priority issue. While well-intentioned, it offers a superficial solution to a deep problem.