RBI’s switch of a domain name for banks won’t really help tackle online fraud

True protection here came not from recognizing the URL discrepancy, but from the use of a password manager. These tools, now standard with most browsers and operating systems, are designed to thwart phishing attempts by validating the integrity of the URL before auto-filling any credentials. Security professionals call this solution ‘invariant,’ as it works across all online services—not just banks. It highlights why a shift to ‘.bank.in’ would do little to address the core problem of security.