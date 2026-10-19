When a government, the biggest borrower in the system, spends 40% of its revenues on interest, monetary tightening has serious consequences. It affects the government’s capacity to spend, its future borrowing requirement and the central bank’s room for manoeuvre. India’s interest-rate raising cycle, therefore, raises a question: how can the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restore monetary stability without aggravating an already demanding fiscal adjustment?
RBI's tightening task: How India’s high interest burden muddles the central bank's job
SummaryIndia’s debt-to-GDP ratio is below that of several major economies, but its interest burden relative to revenues is very high. This has multiple side-effects that complicate the demands made of its central bank.
When a government, the biggest borrower in the system, spends 40% of its revenues on interest, monetary tightening has serious consequences. It affects the government’s capacity to spend, its future borrowing requirement and the central bank’s room for manoeuvre. India’s interest-rate raising cycle, therefore, raises a question: how can the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restore monetary stability without aggravating an already demanding fiscal adjustment?
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