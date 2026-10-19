RBI's tightening task: How India’s high interest burden muddles the central bank's job

When a government, the biggest borrower in the system, spends 40% of its revenues on interest, monetary tightening has serious consequences. It affects the government’s capacity to spend, its future borrowing requirement and the central bank’s room for manoeuvre. India’s interest-rate raising cycle, therefore, raises a question: how can the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restore monetary stability without aggravating an already demanding fiscal adjustment?
When a government, the biggest borrower in the system, spends 40% of its revenues on interest, monetary tightening has serious consequences. It affects the government’s capacity to spend, its future borrowing requirement and the central bank’s room for manoeuvre. India’s interest-rate raising cycle, therefore, raises a question: how can the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restore monetary stability without aggravating an already demanding fiscal adjustment?
A recent International Monetary Fund analysis of global debt provides a starting point. High public debt amplifies the deterioration in government finances following rate increases. Fiscal concerns, in turn, can push market rates higher. Where governments shorten their borrowing maturities to avoid expensive long-term funding, higher rates impact their budgets faster. The result is a mutually reinforcing interaction between monetary and fiscal pressures.
The US illustrates the problem. Its enormous debt stock, persistent deficits and rising interest bill require sustained investor demand. There is the additional challenge of refinancing maturing debt. Government borrowing also competes with corporate funding, including for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The dollar’s international role gives the US considerable financing advantages, but does not exempt it from investors’ demands for higher returns.
India’s debt-to-GDP ratio is below that of several major economies, but its interest burden relative to revenues is very high. Central interest payments of ₹14 trillion absorb almost four-tenths of revenue receipts. India faces this constraint even without broad social-security obligations. Though much of the borrowing being in domestic currency reduces currency risk, it does not ease its claim on revenues.
Higher rates do not immediately reprice the entire stock of debt. The fiscal impact accumulates as debt matures and new borrowing becomes more expensive. Strong nominal growth can improve debt ratios, but cannot substitute indefinitely for stronger revenues and control over primary expenditure. Inflation that lifts nominal GDP also raises spending demands and eventually borrowing costs.
This is the setting in which RBI’s tightening policies need examination. Its recent approach has combined foreign-currency mobilization, intervention, liquidity absorption and restrictions on currency derivatives. Each instrument addresses a different pressure. Their combined effectiveness depends on whether they secure durable adjustment at an acceptable cost.
Concessional swaps attracted foreign-currency deposits. But the additional dollars came with significant future obligations. When exchanged for rupees, they expanded domestic liquidity, which then required absorption. The relevant accounting must include the swap concession, returns on foreign assets, absorption costs and exchange-rate exposure.
The choice of absorption instrument also matters. Paying banks to park their surplus liquidity imposes an explicit central-bank expense. Selling government securities withdraws liquidity and can push up market rates. Unremunerated reserve requirements shift costs to banks, which may pass them on to customers as higher loan rates. These alternatives distribute the adjustment differently; none makes it disappear.
Dollar sales reverse part of the liquidity injection by withdrawing rupees. RBI has sold an estimated $30-35 billion since June to defend the rupee. Such sales are asset transactions, rather than equivalent financial losses. Nevertheless, repeated intervention consumes buffers.
Further, if importer forward purchases halve, liquidity will go down perhaps by ₹60,000 crore. But importer hedging costs could rise steeply by 1.5 percentage points. Some firms may shorten hedges or move dollar purchases towards the spot market. The dedicated oil-company window similarly transfers recurring demand to RBI. These measures can alter timing and pricing without correcting the underlying external imbalance and low net capital inflows.
Costs borne by RBI also have a fiscal fallout. With other things equal, higher expenses reduce its dividend surplus and transfer to the Centre. Costs passed through banks affect businesses and households.
Meanwhile, expensive oil and rainfall deficiency, with further El Niño risks, complicate the outlook. Higher interest rates cannot plug supply shortages, but persistent inflation and currency weakness can require action before those shortages ease. Holding rates down can be counterproductive if investors then demand greater compensation for inflation and currency risk.
The fiscal response matters. Additional subsidies may cushion consumers while increasing borrowing. Cutting productive capital expenditure can weaken future growth. Credible medium-term expenditure priorities and revenue mobilization would reduce the burden on monetary policy. Requiring RBI to contain inflation, support the rupee and keep government borrowing cheap would impose conflicting demands. Households and firms will bear part of the adjustment through repayments, working-capital costs and demand.
India’s resilient growth offers room to act. Fiscal policy should use that space to reduce vulnerabilities, letting RBI pursue price stability without having to carry an expanding share of the adjustment itself.
The author is senior fellow with Pune International Centre