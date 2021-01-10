RBI’s treacherous path to policy normalization

This context is important for us to understand RBI’s Friday noises about a phased resumption of its normal liquidity management operations—which had been warped by the pandemic—with a variable rate, 14-day reverse-repo auction of bonds worth ₹2 trillion scheduled for 15 January. The distinct message is that as the economy gets back to normal, so should its liquidity management operations. But there’s more than meets the eye. Alarm bells must have started ringing on Mint Street after overnight lending rates dropped below RBI’s reverse-repo rate of 3.35%. The central bank cannot be faulted for wanting to soak up some money and nudge rates back into its 3.35-4% corridor. View this through another lens: while RBI’s monetary policy committee has control over the repo rate, the one at which banks can borrow from the central bank, the governor has control over the reverse-repo rate, what RBI pays on deposits that lenders park with it. Over the past 12 months, as RBI drove rates down and kept systemic liquidity high to kick-start growth, the repo rate lost its significance and the reverse-repo rate became our operating rate. With overnight rates going below even reverse-repo rates, neither the MPC nor RBI seem to have a handle on the market. This could be the final straw.