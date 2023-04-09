RBI’s unexpected pause doesn’t inspire confidence in fight against inflation

This leads to another question worth asking: is the MPC actually driven by the legal mandate to rein in inflationary pressures in India, or is the central bank giving undue weightage to considerations outside its legal mandate, such as maintaining the least possible interest rate differential with the Fed’s policy rate? That has implications for dollar outflows from the country and, therefore, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, making it a bigger political and electoral consideration than retail inflation in the current context.