RBI’s updated strategy requires another update

The document would have been far more useful and will probably yield superior outcomes had it tried to nail down specific challenges and a detailed plan on how RBI proposes to engage with them. As the world inexorably moves towards a new global order, the central bank is likely to face a rising number of curve balls. In these circumstances, it should have concrete proposals on preparing itself for an imminent churn in prevalent systems. For example, the Core Purpose outlined in Utkarsh 2.0 is a reworked version of the Reserve Bank of India Act’s preamble, which was amended and changed in 2016 as a precursor to RBI’s formal adoption of a flexible inflation targeting regime. Many specific strategy points mentioned are also core to what a central bank is expected to discharge anyway. For example, Strategy No. 9 in Vision-I (Excellence in the Performance of its Functions) states: “Create a resilient financial intermediation ecosystem; refining the regulatory and supervisory framework for its robust and strong sustenance." This is more an objective, a desirable end-result, than a strategy; ideally, a strategy should delineate a pathway for achieving that. Here’s another example from Strategy No. 8 for Vision-II (Strengthened Trust of Citizens and Institutions in the Reserve Bank of India): “Ensuring sound and comprehensive internal and external RBI policies." While it might be imprudent to expect RBI to reveal its currency strategy, the central bank would have benefited by shedding some light on how exactly it expects to achieve its ambitious plans.