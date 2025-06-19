FOMO caution: A fear that’s raising our risk of stampedes
The ‘fear of missing out’ dictates actions in this age of keeping up with social media feeds but the Bengaluru IPL victory parade stampede suggests its influence in the physical world. It’s time to reflect on the darker side of FOMO.
It was on the night of 3 June that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a cricket team with a vast fan following, finally succeeded in lifting their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after a wait of 18 long years. That this win had sent waves of excitement around the city of Bengaluru was obvious. Many fans appeared delirious with joy. But few could have expected that their celebrations would end in tragedy the very next day.