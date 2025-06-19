FOMO caution: A fear that’s raising our risk of stampedes

The darker side of FOMO is its ability to override logic. People in Bengaluru skipped work, school and in many cases, even safety precautions just to be a part of the celebration. Several attendees later confessed that they stayed on at the location even after it had begun to seem dangerous because they didn’t want to be among those ‘who missed out.’ This compulsion to witness something historic, to belong and to broadcast seems like the result of emotional conditioning. It is as if our worth is increasingly measured by how ‘in the moment’ we are, even when the moment is potentially harmful.