India should reconsider its rejection of the RCEP trade bloc
Summary
- India’s pursuit of several bilateral trade deals is less efficient than joining a mega trade bloc like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. Joining RCEP can work in our favour as global trade barriers get reshaped and value chains are reforged.
Five years ago, on a November morning in Bangkok, just on the verge of signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, India abruptly walked out of it. For the prior seven years, India had actively participated in negotiations over its text and terms.