R&D imperative: Why India must create a deep-tech ecosystem of its own

The technological arms race between the US and China has forced Indian policymakers to finally confront India’s limited deep-tech abilities.
The technological arms race between the US and China has forced Indian policymakers to finally confront India’s limited deep-tech abilities.
Policymakers acknowledge that deep-tech innovation in India requires significant support from the Indian state. The policy focus on the deep-tech sector is welcome. But we need to ask if the current model of subsidizing select startups is the right way to develop deep-tech capabilities.
Policymakers acknowledge that deep-tech innovation in India requires significant support from the Indian state. The policy focus on the deep-tech sector is welcome. But we need to ask if the current model of subsidizing select startups is the right way to develop deep-tech capabilities.
Historically, India has spent very little on research and development (R&D). Gross spending on R&D has always been below 1% of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to about 3% in China and above 5% in Korea. Most of that expenditure comes from the Indian state.
In 2023, the government set up the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) to fund labs by pooling resources from the public and private sectors. However, private sector participation remains weak.
The state has now stepped on the gas by providing public funds to startups directly. In 2025, the government launched the Research, Development and Innovation Fund (RDIF) with a corpus of ₹1 trillion. The RDIF, operated by ANRF, has sanctioned sizeable funds to several startups. The support to high-risk ventures is aimed at quickly catalysing innovation and deep-tech product development.
When public funds flow to private firms, we must be sure that the outcomes will serve the public good. If an RDIF-funded startup is acquired by an American or Chinese deep-tech firm a few years later, it is not clear how our national interest would be served.
The founders of such startups would of course get richer, and hopefully contribute to the local economy. But the acquired firm would no longer be a ‘strategic asset’ for the country. It is not clear whether our policymakers have considered such possibilities.
It is also not clear whether RDIF funds are flowing to sectors or firms with the greatest societal benefits. For a private sector venture fund, a startup developing flying taxis may be more valuable than one developing green mobility solutions for small towns. But from a wider societal perspective, the latter may have greater value.
India needs a more sophisticated strategy for promoting innovation in the private sector. ANRF should aim to make it easier for our research labs and scientists to co-develop innovative products with private partners.
The R&D ecosystem will acquire deeper roots in the country when research labs have a strong stake in the success of deep-tech startups, and these startups in turn collaborate actively with researchers, and are provided preferential treatment in public procurement.
The collaboration between SpaceX and Nasa is a classic case, with the two organizations pooling technical and financial resources to develop next-gen technologies.
India’s biotechnology-led vaccine industry is also a story of successful collaboration between the government and vaccine manufacturers. In the 1990s, the government helped Bharat Biotech and Shantha Biotechnics scale up their Hepatitis B vaccine production, and assured them of government procurement. The larger gain was the growth of an indigenous biotech industry.
The government should promote fundamental research, public-private partnerships and projects with long gestation cycles. There are no shortcuts.