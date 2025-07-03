RDI scheme: India can’t count on loans to set off an R&D boom
The government’s new low-cost credit scheme for research, development and innovation (RDI) in the private sector is unlikely to suffice in the face of a national urgency. We need R&D infrastructure and better-suited risk capital.
In the final budget for 2024-25, the government had announced a scheme with a corpus of ₹1 trillion to promote research, development and innovation (RDI) in India’s private sector. Almost a year later, the Centre has unveiled a broad outline for this programme. Sure, it is better than nothing, but, as it stands, it seems unlikely to ignite much innovative passion.