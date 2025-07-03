RDI scheme: India can’t count on loans to set off an R&D boom

As these rich countries spend more on their armoury, they are likely to generate demand that will outpace supply and push up prices across the world. India has been among the world’s largest importers of arms for several years and our acquisition budgets would be wasted on the bloated prices of scarce equipment. We have no option but to gradually replace imports with Indian-made hardware that’s at least just as good. This challenge is most acute in categories that are evolving fast to enable new modes of combat. Drone warfare, for example, is about infotech sophistication.