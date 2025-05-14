Global flux: Can a spate of deals transcend a clash of convictions?

After a tumultuous month, the US and China seem headed for a trade deal, with Donald Trump probably dreaming of billions more as he lands in the Gulf. Once upon a time, human rights, advancing democracy, peace and security would have been foremost on the US president’s agenda. But the world order has changed abundantly since the defining moment of post-modern history, 12 June 1987, during the dizzying heights of glasnost and perestroika in the Soviet Union. It was on this day that Ronald Reagan uttered perhaps his most famous words, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"