Real costs: Why solar and wind energy are not market winners yet
Summary
- Claims that wind and solar energy are now cheaper than fossil fuel-based energy are misleading as these refer to costs only when the sun is out or wind blowing but don’t account for intermittency.
Despite us constantly being told that solar and wind are now the cheapest forms of electricity, governments around the world needed to spend $1.8 trillion on green transitions last year. “Wind and solar are already significantly cheaper than coal and oil" is how US President Joe Biden conveniently justifies spending hundreds of billions of dollars on green subsidies. Indeed, arguing that wind and solar is the cheapest is a meme employed by green lobbyists, activists and politicians globally. Unfortunately, as that $1.8 trillion price-tag shows, the claim is deceptive.