Real costs: Why solar and wind energy are not market winners yet

The enormous additional cost comes from the need for storage. Electricity is required even when the sun is not shining and wind is not blowing. Yet our battery capacity is woefully inadequate. Research shows that every winter, when solar contributes very little, Germany has a ‘wind drought’ of five days when wind turbines also deliver almost nothing. That suggests batteries will be needed for a minimum of 120 hours—although the actual need will be much longer, since droughts sometimes last much longer and recur before storage can be filled. A new study of the US scenario shows that to achieve 100% solar or wind electricity with sufficient backup, the US would need to be able to store almost three months’ worth of annual electricity. It currently has 7 minutes of battery storage.