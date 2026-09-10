Households, companies and governments all save and borrow. In India, households, in aggregate, save more than they borrow. We park those savings in physical assets such as real estate and gold, and in financial assets such as cash, bank deposits, mutual funds, equities, insurance and pension plans. The household savings mix has been tilting the wrong way in recent years, with net household financial savings hovering near just 5% of GDP.
Real estate versus a mutual fund: Indian tax anomalies have warped this choice. Parity please
SummaryIt’s odd that capital gains tax can be saved when selling one house to buy another but not when one sells a mutual fund to invest in another. The differential treatment must go. As for the tax revenue forgone, the government could make up for it by taxing farm income and cutting subsidies.
Households, companies and governments all save and borrow. In India, households, in aggregate, save more than they borrow. We park those savings in physical assets such as real estate and gold, and in financial assets such as cash, bank deposits, mutual funds, equities, insurance and pension plans. The household savings mix has been tilting the wrong way in recent years, with net household financial savings hovering near just 5% of GDP.
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