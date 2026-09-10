Real estate versus a mutual fund: Indian tax anomalies have warped this choice. Parity please

If she would rather not, she can shelter up to ₹50 lakh in certain specified bonds for five years to save on tax. Only if she wants neither does she have to pay LTCG at 12.5%. For properties bought before 23 July 2024, she can opt for an older 20% rate option that comes with indexation if that turns out more tax efficient. In short, as long as the wealth stays in real estate, capital gains tax can be avoided.