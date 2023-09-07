Real growth vs. fake arguments: And never the twain shall meet3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Suspicion over India’s Q1 GDP data reflects a misunderstanding of how the calculations are made
After India announced its fiscal first quarter GDP growth of 7.8%, several forecasters, including credit rating agencies, raised their forecasts for economic growth in calendar year 2023 or 2023-24. However, some commentators remain adamant that they would not let evidence interfere with prior positions. One example is ‘India’s fake growth story,’ an article published by Project Syndicate (bit.ly/44HspPN) on 6 September.