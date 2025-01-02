Opinion
Reality check: Don’t get carried away by overhyped workplace trends
Summary
- Return-to-office is talked about but hybrid work is standard, GenAI isn’t making as big an impact as claimed and diversity, equity and inclusion is being rebranded rather than dumped. Walmart replaced its chief diversity officer with a chief belonging officer.
From a glance at 2024’s top business headlines, you’d think all companies were pushing return-to-office (RTO) policies, embracing AI and banishing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes. But let’s remember that headlines don’t always reflect reality.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more